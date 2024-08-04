Telangana News | Three killed, one injured as car hits roadside tree

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Three people were killed, and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a roadside tree near Domalapenta, Amrabad Mandal, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 0030 hours. The occupants of the car, who hailed from Bollaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri District, were returning to Hyderabad after visiting Srisailam when the accident occurred.

The injured person was admitted to the Government Hospital in Achampet for treatment.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, police added.