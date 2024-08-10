Telangana News | Titan to set up 50 Helios watch stores across India

Hyderabad: Helios, the watch store, owned and operated by Titan Company Limited, India’s largest premium multi-brand watch retail chain, will set up 50 more new stores across the country by the year end.

Currently, the company has 240+ stores across 90 cities. With an extensive portfolio of over 40 international brands, Helios offers the widest collection of affordable luxury watches, ranging from INR 5000 to 3 Lac.

Speaking to reporters after the relaunch of two new stores in the city on Thursday, company retail head Javed KM said with the relaunch of these new stores, Helios has unveiled its plans to expand in Telangana. This will bring the total number of stores in the region to 9, with plans to open seven more in FY25’.

The existing stores in the region have shown impressive performance, with the Somajiguda store recording a 11% increase in sales and the Himayathnagar store seeing a 10% rise. He said that overall, Telangana experienced a remarkable 14% growth.

The new stores will feature a diverse range of products, showcasing over 45 international brands with exceptional designs for various occasions, catering to diverse customer preferences, he informed.

This significant expansion solidifies Helios’ position as a market leader, with over 200 stores nationwide. During this period, the brand is poised to make a strategic investment of 10 to 12 crores, reflecting its commitment to driving the success of this launch and further solidifying its market presence, said Rahul.

Rahul said, “With these positive trends, we are aiming for 35% revenue growth compared to last year.”