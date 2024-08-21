Telangana News | TOMCOM providing opportunities to workers to study in Germany

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

As there is a high demand for healthcare workers, especially for nurses in Germany, TOMCOM is now providing opportunities to study in Germany and get a 3-year International Degree in Nursing followed by a guaranteed job as a nurse with an attractive salary package of 2 to 3 Lakh per month.

The candidates will get a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month for 3 years during their studies and a salary of Rs 3 lakh (approx.) as a nurse in Germany.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate with minimum 60% marks and in the age group of 18 to 30 years are eligible.

Six-month residential training in German Language will be provided to the selected candidates in Hyderabad, before they are placed in Germany.

For details, contact 6302292450/7901290580/or e-mail your resume to tomcom.germany@gmail.com, on or before August 30.

For details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in and TOMCOM App.