Telangana News | TPCC congratulates farmers on waiver of farm loans up to Rs 1 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) congratulated the farmers whose loans up to one lakh rupees were waived off on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC Senior Vice President G Niranjan also commended the state government for fulfilling the promise made by Rahul Gandhi during his meet in Warangal. The state government has further promised to waive off loans up to two lakhs by August 15.

Niranjan condemned the recent statement made by Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP opposition leader in West Bengal. Speaking at a party meeting on Wednesday, Adhikari called for an end to Narendra Modi’s slogan “Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas” and suggested, “Jo hamare saath – Hum unke saath – Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas band karo.” He also stated that there is no need for a Minority Morcha in the party. Union Ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Manohar Lal Khattar were present at the meeting.

Niranjan criticized Adhikari’s remarks, stating that they reflect the BJP’s mindset and are against the spirit of democracy. “Whichever party wins and takes the reins of the government has to treat all people equally, regardless of whether they voted for them or not,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Modi to respond to Adhikari’s statements to dispel the suspicions among the people.