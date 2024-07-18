Telangana News | Traffic cop transferred for manhandling, abusing driver: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Thursday transferred a traffic police officer after he manhandled and abused a lorry driver.

The action against the officer of Jeedimetla traffic police under Cyberabad Commissionerate was taken after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao posted the video and urged Telangana’s Director General of Police to conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of policemen.

The traffic police officer was seen slapping a truck driver and heard using abusive language.

“What absolute garbage language is this? Is this acceptable behaviour?,” Rama Rao asked the DGP.

“Please remember that it is the citizens that pay the salaries of the policemen & officials. My tweet is not just about one incident but have been watching several videos on social media where cops are behaving in a highly inappropriate manner with the citizens,” wrote the former minister.

“I hope you conduct sensitisation classes to change the behaviour of the policemen who are in direct contact with citizens,” he added.

“The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Jeedimetla Traffic Limits. Disciplinary action has been taken against the responsible officer, who has since been transferred from that station. We remain committed to serving the public 24/7,” said Telangana police in response to the BRS leader’s tweet.

Earlier, the BRS through a post from its official handle posted the video of the incident. “Seed and tree cannot be different. The system will work like the ruler,” reads the post.

The BRS said that if someone has done something wrong, he should be fined or a case should be filed.

“Why this abusive language. Is replacing friendly policing with abusive policing is the change you brought,” it asked.

