Telangana News | Treatment Via Phones and Messages by Nurses, Pregnant Woman Dies After Womb Blast in Hospital

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident in Vanaparthi, Pushpalatha (22) from Nagasanipalli village, Shrirangapur Mandal, has tragically died after experiencing a miscarriage caused by inadequate treatment at a private hospital in Pebberu.

Pushpalatha, who was four months pregnant, went to the hospital seeking help for abdominal pain. However, the hospital had no doctor available on-site. Nurses admitted her and attempted to manage her treatment by communicating with the doctor through phones and messages.

The lack of proper medical care resulted in severe complications, leading to a womb blast and Pushpalatha’s death. The incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the hospital’s medical standards and patient safety.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the negligence and to hold those responsible accountable. The family and community are calling for justice and stricter regulations to ensure better care and prevent such tragedies in the future.