Telangana News | Union Leader Attacks Outsourcing Employee at Warangal MGM Hospital

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a union leader named Rajamma allegedly attacked an outsourcing employee, Sumalatha, at the MGM Hospital in Warangal. The attack reportedly occurred after Rajamma tied Sumalatha with a chain and assaulted her.

According to sources, Rajamma had earlier helped Sumalatha secure a job at the hospital, but placed a condition that Sumalatha must pay her money every month in return. When Sumalatha failed to comply with the demand, Rajamma, in a fit of anger, resorted to violence.

The incident has sparked outrage, and local MLA from Warangal West, Naini Rajender Reddy, has responded by directing authorities to take necessary action to prevent such incidents from recurring. He emphasized that strict measures should be taken to ensure the safety and dignity of employees in the workplace. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

4o