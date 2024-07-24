Telangana News | War of words erupts between CM and KTR in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS MLA K T Rama Rao (KTR).

Revanth Reddy and KTR fiercely criticised each other during a discussion about the perceived injustices done to Telangana in the Union budget 2024-25.

When KTR criticised Revanth Reddy for being in the house and conversing with his fellow Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Revanth Reddy intervened, asserting the government’s clarity on the issue.

The Chief Minister questioned where the opposition leader K Chandrashekar Rao, who claimed to have 25 years of political experience and served as Chief Minister for ten years, was hiding during the crucial debate on the rights of Telangana’s four crore people.

He accused KCR of hiding out of fear of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would think if he is present in the house.

Opposition members were advised to focus on the subject matter rather than engaging in controversies.

Revanth Reddy accused KTR of attempting to mislead the house during an important discussion. He criticized the opposition for speaking irresponsibly and suggested they change their approach.

The CM alleged that ”secret deals were made in Delhi” and challenged the opposition to disclose these deals in the house or share their views on the budget.

The Chief Minister also accused KCR of supporting all decisions taken by Modi’s government during the ten years of BRS rule, including backing GST and farmers’ laws, and blamed the former Chief Minister for pushing Telangana into debt.

He criticized KCR’s shift in blaming Congress after being friends with Modi for ten years.

In his speech, KTR defended the discussion initiated by the government. He asserted that BRS had fought for Telangana’s rights during the statehood movement and had opposed Modi’s government on behalf of Telangana.

Rao emphasized that BRS would continue to fight against any attempts to suppress the state’s rights, stating, “Not getting anything with begging. To rule and achieve.” KTR noted that despite the lack of support from Modi’s government, the BRS government had developed the state.

KTR acknowledged CM Revanth Reddy’s hard work in achieving his position at a young age.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the importance of the state and affirmed the government’s readiness to discuss issues related to Singareni.