Telangana News |Young Man’s Tragic Suicide Highlights Dangers of Addiction

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young man named Nakka Sai from Surampet village in Kodimyal Mandal, Jagitial district, tragically took his own life, leaving behind a poignant message warning others about the dangers of addiction.

In his suicide note, Sai expressed deep remorse, asking for his mother’s forgiveness and admitting that he had become a slave to bad habits and addictions. He wrote, “I wanted to change, but I couldn’t. Please don’t let anyone else fall into the trap of addiction like I did.”

Sai’s friends, deeply affected by his passing, have memorialized his final words by displaying them on a large flex banner in the village, hoping to spread awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, urging many to reflect on the devastating impact of addiction.