Telangana Government Clarifies: No ₹2,500 for Women, Kalyana Lakshmi to Continue

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has clarified that it will not provide ₹2,500 per month to women and will only continue the existing Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. Minister for Legislative Affairs Ponnam Prabhakar made this statement while responding to BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s questions in the Legislative Council.

BRS Questions, Congress Sidesteps Answer

During the session, Kavitha questioned the government about its promise of providing financial assistance to women. In response, Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme would remain but avoided addressing the ₹2,500 monthly allowance promised during the elections.

This response has fueled criticism, with the BRS accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfill its election commitments. The opposition pointed out that just recently, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had openly admitted that implementing all six guarantees was not feasible.

Revanth Reddy Government Under Fire

The BRS has now accused the Congress government of deceiving women voters, alleging that it has gone back on its promises after securing power. The debate over the fulfillment of election guarantees continues to intensify in the state’s political landscape.