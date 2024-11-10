Telangana officials to conduct study tour in Karnataka to develop new fisheries policy

Hyderabad: In a move to uplift the fishing community in Telangana, the state government will organise a three-day study tour to Karnataka to explore fish farming and marketing practices.



The delegation, led by Telangana Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Saikumar, will visit Bangalore, Mysore, and surrounding areas from November 11 to 13.

Chairman Saikumar noted that the study tour follows Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directive to establish a model fisheries policy in Telangana that surpasses those of other states. “The Chief Minister is committed to making Telangana an exemplary state in fish farming,” he stated.



Saikumar also addressed previous issues in the sector, claiming that BRS leaders had exploited crores of rupees in the name of fish farming over the past decade.



He emphasised that the Telangana government is now focused on devising a new, transparent policy that will be informed by the study tour and insights gained from other states.



The government aims to implement this new policy to benefit the state’s fishermen and improve their livelihood through sustainable practices and better market access, a statement said on Sunday.