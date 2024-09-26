Telangana Officials Uncover Major Violations at Hyderabad Pan Shops

Hyderabad: In a crackdown on hygiene and food safety violations, the Telangana Food Safety Department raided several pan shops in the Mallapur and Nacharam neighborhoods of Hyderabad on Saturday.

The operation uncovered significant non-compliance with food safety regulations, including the absence of proper licensing and poor sanitary conditions.

Among the shops inspected were Shree Maharaja Pan and Dry Fruits, Surabhi Pan Mahal, and Jolly Pan Shop in Nacharam, as well as Pakwan Pan Shop and Bhavani Pan Shop in Mallapur. Out of the five establishments, four were found to be operating without the mandatory registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a key regulatory requirement for any food business.

Officials reported a variety of hygiene issues during the raids. The pan shops were functioning without dustbins and were not maintaining basic sanitary standards.

Additionally, food handlers were found to be working without essential protective gear, such as haircaps, gloves, and aprons, which are necessary to prevent contamination.

The Telangana Food Safety Department reminded all food businesses, including pan shops, that they must secure FSSAI registration and adhere to Schedule 4 requirements under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) rules and regulations. These guidelines are designed to ensure proper hygiene and sanitary practices in food establishments.

In addition to pan shops, the department has been extending its inspection efforts to supermarkets and sweet shops across Hyderabad. Recently, raids were conducted at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited and Olive Mithai Shop, signaling the authorities’ broader campaign to ensure food safety throughout the city.

Food safety officials continue to urge businesses to comply with regulations and maintain hygienic practices to protect public health.