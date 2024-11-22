Telangana Olympic Association Holds General Body Meeting and Elections

Telangana

The Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) conducted its General Body Meeting and elections at the Olympic Bhavan today, marking a significant step in shaping the future of sports administration in the state.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) conducted its General Body Meeting and elections at the Olympic Bhavan today, marking a significant step in shaping the future of sports administration in the state.

Key Highlights:

  • General Secretary’s Address:
    Sri K. Jagadishwer Yadav, General Secretary of TOA, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the association’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes in Telangana.
  • Advisor on Sports Votes:
    Sri A.P. Jithender Reddy, Advisor on Sports to the Government of Telangana, participated in the electoral process, casting his vote to contribute to the association’s leadership.
  • TOA President’s Participation:
    Dr. S. Venugopala Chary, President of the Telangana Olympic Association, also actively participated in the elections by casting his vote.

Election Overview:

The elections witnessed active participation from key stakeholders, ensuring a transparent and democratic process to elect the new leadership of the TOA. This event highlights the state’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture and ensuring capable governance in the sporting domain.

