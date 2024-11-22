Maganoor Food Poisoning Incident: Worm-Infested Meals Expose Official Negligence

Narayanpet: A shocking case of food poisoning at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor has brought to light severe negligence by officials after worm-infested rice was served to students during lunch on Thursday.

This alarming incident has triggered widespread outrage, highlighting serious lapses in the mid-day meal program’s quality control.

Incident Details

Students discovered worms in their rice and promptly alerted the teachers, leading to fresh lunch being cooked and served at 3:45 PM.

A viral video shows cooks pointing out the worms in the rice, with officials dismissively stating, “When the rice will be washed twice, the worms will vanish.”

Health Impact

On Wednesday, nearly 50 students fell ill after consuming worm-infested food, with 15 requiring treatments at the Government General Hospital, Mahabubnagar.

Despite this, worm-infested food was served again on Thursday, sparking further concerns about oversight and accountability.

Administrative Action

Three officials, including the District Education Officer (DEO), have been suspended.

Show-cause notices have been issued to three more officials.

Samples of rice and cooking ingredients have been sent to the food lab in Nacharam for testing, with results expected in the coming days.

Public Outrage and Demand for Accountability

The incident has drawn significant criticism on social media, with the viral video exposing blatant negligence and apathy toward student welfare. Parents and activists are demanding stricter action against those responsible and better safeguards in the mid-day meal program to prevent future lapses.

Next Steps

Authorities have assured swift action based on the food lab reports. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ensure safer and more hygienic food for students across the district.

