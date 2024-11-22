Telangana TET-II 2024 Sees Sharp Decline in Applications

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) – II 2024 has witnessed a noticeable decline in registrations, sparking concerns about the future of teacher recruitment and education in the state.

As per the School Education Department, a total of 2,75,773 candidates registered before the application deadline on Wednesday. This marks a decline compared to the 2,86,386 registrations earlier this year and a sharp drop from 4,78,055 registrations in 2023.

For Paper I, aimed at candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, 94,335 applications were received. Paper II, for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII, saw 1,81,438 aspirants apply.

Also Read: Road Mishap: Auto Overturned After DCM Crash

These numbers represent a significant reduction compared to the TET-I held in May this year, where Paper I had 99,958 applications and Paper II saw 1,86,428 registrations. The difference is even more stark when compared to last year, where Paper I received 2,69,557 applications and Paper II saw 2,08,498.

One contributing factor to the drop may be the lifetime validity of the TET qualification, which was previously valid for only seven years. With this extended validity, many teacher aspirants, except those aiming to improve their scores, are opting out of reappearing for the test.

Interestingly, this decline comes despite in-service teachers seeking promotions being required to take the exam. While this was expected to boost numbers, the registrations have hit a historic low instead.

Candidates who have applied for TET have been provided with an opportunity to edit their applications on the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in until November 22. The detailed examination schedule will be announced soon, according to AV Narasimha Reddy, Director of School Education.