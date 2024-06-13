Telangana Open Squash Racket Tournament 2024 Kicks Off with Intense Matches

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open Squash Racket Tournament, organized under the auspices of the Squash Racket Federation of India, is underway at the Golf Club in Golconda, Hyderabad, from June 12 to 16, 2024. The tournament has attracted a total of 359 entries, showcasing a high level of competition across various categories.

Key Match Results:

Men’s Round of 64

Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty [9/16] defeated Jainendra Bhandari with a score of 11-06, 11-04, 11-01.

defeated with a score of 11-06, 11-04, 11-01. Adeev Devaiah [17/32] overcame Rishi Panwar in a five-game thriller, finishing 11-09, 05-11, 07-11, 11-08, 11-07.

Boys Under 11 Round of 32

Agastya Uppal defeated Arvind Sendilnath [9/16] with scores of 11-06, 11-03, 10-12, 11-04.

defeated with scores of 11-06, 11-03, 10-12, 11-04. Aryan Sk [9/16] dominated Athaarv Mittal with a decisive 11-02, 11-0, 11-0 victory.

Boys Under 15 Round of 64

Mitul Sharma [17/32] defeated Arko Mandal with scores of 11-05, 11-0, 11-01.

Girls Under 17 Round of 32

Diva Shah [9/16] swept Gaurisha Jain with scores of 11-0, 11-05, 11-0.

Women’s Round of 32

Deepika V [9/16] triumphed over Trina Iris [9/16] after a tough start, winning 03-11, 11-02, 11-05, 11-02.

Inaugural Ceremony:

The tournament was inaugurated by Sri B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLC, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Working President, and Vice President of the Telangana Squash Racket Tournament. He was joined by Christopher Hartnet, Chairman of the Telangana Squash Open Tournament, and other notable dignitaries including Sri K. Maheshwar, Former Treasurer of the Telangana Olympic Association; Sri V. Srisailam, Senior Vice President of the Telangana Squash Racket Association (TSRA); Sri Priiyatosh, Convenor of TSRA; Sri N. Vishnuraju, President of TSRA; Sri Sreevasu Sudagani, General Secretary of TSRA; and Sri Jagan Mohan Goud, General Secretary of the Hyderabad District Squash Racket Association (HDSRA).

The tournament promises to be an exciting event with more matches to come as players compete for top honors in their respective categories.