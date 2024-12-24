Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount – Is The Viral WhatsApp Message True?

A viral WhatsApp message claims that the Telangana Police are offering a significant discount on Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount. According to the forwarded message, citizens with outstanding fines can avail discounts as follows:

Two-wheelers: 80% discount. For example, if the pending fine is ₹700, you only need to pay ₹140.

80% discount. For example, if the pending fine is ₹700, you only need to pay ₹140. Private cars: 60% discount. For instance, if the pending fine is ₹2,000, you will only pay ₹800.

The message also mentions that the offer is valid from December 26 to January 10, and citizens can pay their discounted fines through the official website: echallan.tspolice.gov.in.

Fact Check: Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount

After verification, it has been confirmed that the viral WhatsApp message is not authentic. Here’s why:

Contact with Telangana Police: Telangana Police officials have clarified that no such discount scheme has been announced for pending traffic challans. Testing the Traffic Challan Portal: An attempt to access the Telangana eChallan portal (echallan.tspolice.gov.in) revealed no updates or notifications regarding the claimed discounts. The portal currently displays regular payment options without any discounts.

Beware of Fake Messages

Citizens are advised to avoid believing or sharing unverified messages about Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount on platforms such as WhatsApp. For accurate updates and announcements, always refer to official sources like the Telangana Police’s website or verified social media accounts.

How to Check and Pay Your Pending Challans

If you have pending challans, follow these steps to check and pay them:

Visit the official Telangana eChallan portal: echallan.tspolice.gov.in. Enter your vehicle registration number or challan details to view the fines. Proceed with payment using the regular options provided on the portal.

The viral WhatsApp message claiming a big discount on Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount is false. Always verify such claims with official sources to avoid misinformation. Citizens should rely on the Telangana Police’s official channels for accurate information regarding Telangana Pending Traffic Challan Discount updates.