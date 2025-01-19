Hyderabad

Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elects New Body Members

The meeting brought together physical education teachers from across Telangana to discuss key issues and future initiatives for the association. The newly elected leadership aims to strengthen the association's efforts in promoting physical education in the state.

Syed Mubashir19 January 2025 - 18:40
The Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association (TGPETA) conducted its Annual General Body Meeting on January 19, 2025, at Fateh Maidan Club, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad. During the meeting, the newly elected body members were announced:

  • President – T.Vijay Sagar
  • General Secretary – P.Nagaraj Goud
  • Treasurer – G. Manoj Kumar
  • Working President – T.Sudhakar Reddy

The meeting brought together physical education teachers from across Telangana to discuss key issues and future initiatives for the association. The newly elected leadership aims to strengthen the association’s efforts in promoting physical education in the state.

