Hyderabad
Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elects New Body Members
The Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association (TGPETA) conducted its Annual General Body Meeting on January 19, 2025, at Fateh Maidan Club, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad. During the meeting, the newly elected body members were announced:
- President – T.Vijay Sagar
- General Secretary – P.Nagaraj Goud
- Treasurer – G. Manoj Kumar
- Working President – T.Sudhakar Reddy
From Left to Right:
- Sri. T.Sudhakar Reddy, Working President
- Sri. G. Manoj Kumar, Treasurer
- Sri. T.Vijay Sagar, President
- Sri. P.Nagaraj Goud, General Secretary
The meeting brought together physical education teachers from across Telangana to discuss key issues and future initiatives for the association. The newly elected leadership aims to strengthen the association’s efforts in promoting physical education in the state.