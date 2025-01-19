Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elects New Body Members

The Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association (TGPETA) conducted its Annual General Body Meeting on January 19, 2025, at Fateh Maidan Club, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad. During the meeting, the newly elected body members were announced:

President – T.Vijay Sagar

– T.Vijay Sagar General Secretary – P.Nagaraj Goud

– P.Nagaraj Goud Treasurer – G. Manoj Kumar

– G. Manoj Kumar Working President – T.Sudhakar Reddy

From Left to Right:

Sri. T.Sudhakar Reddy, Working President

Sri. G. Manoj Kumar, Treasurer

Sri. T.Vijay Sagar, President

Sri. P.Nagaraj Goud, General Secretary

The meeting brought together physical education teachers from across Telangana to discuss key issues and future initiatives for the association. The newly elected leadership aims to strengthen the association’s efforts in promoting physical education in the state.