Telangana Plans Earlier Schedule for TG EAPCET Exams; Notification Expected in February 2025

Hyderabad: If the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) realizes its plans, students will sit for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) in April, a month earlier than the usual schedule.

The Council is working on advancing the schedules for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) held for admissions into various professional programs in the state. According to the proposal, the TG EAPCET notification is expected to be released in February 2025, followed by the entrance test in April. The goal is to commence classes by July.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to address the disruptions caused to the academic calendars of all professional courses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schedules that were impacted by the pandemic have not yet returned to normal. For instance, the TG EAPCET 2024 notification was issued on February 21, with exams held from May 7 to 11, while admissions for pharmacy, biotechnology, agriculture, and allied branches were still ongoing.

However, the success of this plan depends on various factors, including the affiliation processes of the concerned universities. The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which is responsible for approving technical colleges, finalizes its permissions annually by June 30.

Following this, universities, particularly the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, form fact-finding committees to inspect colleges before granting affiliations for the new academic year. Universities typically complete the affiliation process in July, coinciding with the beginning of admission counseling.

In addition to TG EAPCET, the Council intends to advance the schedules for other entrance tests, including ECET, ICET, PGECET, and LAWCET. “There is a need to realign the academic calendars that were disrupted by Covid-19. We plan to advance all the CETs, including TG EAPCET in April, with the aim of starting engineering classes in July,” stated a senior official.