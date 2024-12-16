Telangana

Telangana Police: 9 Additional DCPs Promoted, 3 Transferred

Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ravi Gupta, officially announced the changes on Monday.

Syed Mubashir16 December 2024 - 21:45
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has promoted 9 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and issued transfer orders for 3 DCPs across the state. Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ravi Gupta, officially announced the changes on Monday.

Key Transfers:

  • P. Karunakar (DCP, Special Branch, Rachakonda) has been directed to report to the DGP office. In his place, the Additional DCP (Crimes-I) from Cyberabad has been promoted and posted.
  • K. Manohar (DCP, Traffic, Rachakonda) has been appointed as Rachakonda DCP (Road Safety).
  • D. Srinivas (DCP, SOT, Madhapur) has been transferred as DCP (SOT) for the Medchal Zone.

Promoted Additional DCPs and Their New Roles:

  1. K. Gunasekhar: DCP (Traffic), Medchal
  2. G. Narasimha Reddy: DCP (Special Branch), Rachakonda
  3. S. Mallareddy: DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda
  4. Madipati Srinivas Rao: SP, CID
  5. P. Shobhan Kumar: DCP (SOT), Madhapur
  6. T. Sai Manohar: DCP (Traffic), Madhapur
  7. D. Ramesh: SP, Intelligence
  8. J. Chenniah: SP, ICCCC Hyderabad
  9. P. Vijay Kumar: SP, CID

Other important appointments:

  • K. Manohar has been appointed as DCP (Road Safety), Rachakonda.
  • D. Srinivas has been posted as DCP (SOT), Medchal.
  • P. Karunakar has been instructed to report to the DGP office.

These changes aim to improve police administration and enhance law and order management across Telangana.

