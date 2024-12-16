Telangana Police: 9 Additional DCPs Promoted, 3 Transferred

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has promoted 9 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and issued transfer orders for 3 DCPs across the state. Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ravi Gupta, officially announced the changes on Monday.

Key Transfers:

P. Karunakar (DCP, Special Branch, Rachakonda) has been directed to report to the DGP office. In his place, the Additional DCP (Crimes-I) from Cyberabad has been promoted and posted.

(DCP, Special Branch, Rachakonda) has been directed to report to the DGP office. In his place, the Additional DCP (Crimes-I) from Cyberabad has been promoted and posted. K. Manohar (DCP, Traffic, Rachakonda) has been appointed as Rachakonda DCP (Road Safety).

(DCP, Traffic, Rachakonda) has been appointed as Rachakonda DCP (Road Safety). D. Srinivas (DCP, SOT, Madhapur) has been transferred as DCP (SOT) for the Medchal Zone.

Promoted Additional DCPs and Their New Roles:

K. Gunasekhar: DCP (Traffic), Medchal G. Narasimha Reddy: DCP (Special Branch), Rachakonda S. Mallareddy: DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda Madipati Srinivas Rao: SP, CID P. Shobhan Kumar: DCP (SOT), Madhapur T. Sai Manohar: DCP (Traffic), Madhapur D. Ramesh: SP, Intelligence J. Chenniah: SP, ICCCC Hyderabad P. Vijay Kumar: SP, CID

Other important appointments:

These changes aim to improve police administration and enhance law and order management across Telangana.