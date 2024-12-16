Telangana
Telangana Police: 9 Additional DCPs Promoted, 3 Transferred
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has promoted 9 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and issued transfer orders for 3 DCPs across the state. Special Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ravi Gupta, officially announced the changes on Monday.
Key Transfers:
- P. Karunakar (DCP, Special Branch, Rachakonda) has been directed to report to the DGP office. In his place, the Additional DCP (Crimes-I) from Cyberabad has been promoted and posted.
- K. Manohar (DCP, Traffic, Rachakonda) has been appointed as Rachakonda DCP (Road Safety).
- D. Srinivas (DCP, SOT, Madhapur) has been transferred as DCP (SOT) for the Medchal Zone.
Promoted Additional DCPs and Their New Roles:
- K. Gunasekhar: DCP (Traffic), Medchal
- G. Narasimha Reddy: DCP (Special Branch), Rachakonda
- S. Mallareddy: DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda
- Madipati Srinivas Rao: SP, CID
- P. Shobhan Kumar: DCP (SOT), Madhapur
- T. Sai Manohar: DCP (Traffic), Madhapur
- D. Ramesh: SP, Intelligence
- J. Chenniah: SP, ICCCC Hyderabad
- P. Vijay Kumar: SP, CID
Other important appointments:
- K. Manohar has been appointed as DCP (Road Safety), Rachakonda.
- D. Srinivas has been posted as DCP (SOT), Medchal.
- P. Karunakar has been instructed to report to the DGP office.
These changes aim to improve police administration and enhance law and order management across Telangana.