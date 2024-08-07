Telangana: Police Display Humanity by Assisting Pregnant Woman in Labor Near Patrolling Vehicle

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of humanity and compassion, Telangana police assisted a pregnant woman in labor, who gave birth near a police patrolling vehicle with the help of local women. This act of kindness by the police is being widely appreciated from all quarters.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Telangana. According to reports, at 9:16 PM two days ago, during routine patrolling in the village of Madugula, a call was received on Dial 100. The caller informed the police that a distressed pregnant woman with two children was near the Rythu Vedika in Madugula village, and she seemed to be alone with no one to assist her.

The woman was reportedly unable to answer any questions. Upon receiving the call, the patrolling police vehicle quickly reached the location and found the woman in a difficult situation. She identified herself as Komi Bai, a resident of Polepalli village in Chincholi Mandal, Karnataka, and stated that she had left her home a week ago.

Komi Bai provided the police with her husband’s phone number, leading to a conversation with an elder from her village, confirming her husband was indeed not nearby. The police then contacted her brother, Rahul, in Hyderabad. Observing her deteriorating condition, the patrolling team, led by officers Rajender and Suresh, promptly provided her with food and comfort with the help of local women.

As her condition worsened and labor pains intensified, there was little time to reach the hospital. Therefore, local women assisted in delivering the baby right next to the police patrolling car, where Komi Bai gave birth to a healthy child.

After the delivery, the police transferred both the mother and the newborn to Koti Maternity Hospital, where they are now safe and in good health. The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Sudheer Babu, commended the officers for their dedication and humanity. He praised their exemplary commitment to duty and the timely assistance provided to Komi Bai. DCP Maheshwaram Zone, D. Sunitha Reddy, also lauded their actions.

This news report highlights the compassionate actions of the Telangana police in assisting a woman in need, reflecting their commitment to community service.