Telangana Rains | Officials Put on High Alert, Instructed to Stay at Headquarters

Hyderabad: In response to the heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Telangana and the increased water discharges expected from various projects posing flood risks, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy issued a high alert to irrigation officials on Saturday.

The minister directed chief engineers responsible for operations not to leave their headquarters without prior permission.

Heavy flooding in the forest stream of Aswaraopet mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district caused a major breach in the Peddavagu project, resulting in extensive loss two days ago.

In light of this incident, Minister Reddy instructed all field engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, AEEs, and AEs to remain at their headquarters for emergency response. He emphasized the need to monitor hourly inflows into minor irrigation tanks and major and medium irrigation projects, ensuring that gates are operated according to guidelines.

The minister also directed officials to ensure the release of floodwater follows standard operating protocols and to issue advance warnings to downstream habitations with the help of district Collectors and superintendents of police. He stressed the importance of taking all necessary steps to prevent loss of life and property.

Temporary restoration measures are to be implemented immediately wherever needed. Any imminent situation must be reported to the ENC and Secretary via phone or WhatsApp. Officials were also directed to maintain constant communication with the civil administration and local police to address emergencies effectively.