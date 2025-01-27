Telangana RTC Employees Threaten Strike Over Pending Demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, under the leadership of the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), have issued a strike notice to the management, raising 21 pressing demands. The employees warned that if these demands are not met, they will proceed with an indefinite strike.

Key Demands by TSRTC Employees

The employees’ demands center on better working conditions and financial security, including:

Merger with State Government: Employees are pushing for the merger of TSRTC with the Telangana government, which they argue will provide better job security and benefits. Pay Revision and Arrears: Implementation of two Pay Revision Commissions and clearance of ₹2,700 crore in pending CCS, PF arrears, and DA payments. Opposition to Privatization: JAC leaders claim the government is privatizing TSRTC by allowing private companies to operate electric buses, and they demand that the government directly purchase these buses. Reinstatement of Trade Unions: The unions demand the right to conduct elections for trade unions, which were previously scrapped, along with a reduction in increased working hours.

Concerns About Privatization

JAC leaders allege that the Telangana government’s move to privatize TSRTC operations, particularly through the procurement and management of electric buses by private entities, undermines the public sector’s integrity. They believe this step could weaken the RTC and adversely affect commuters in the long run.

Employee and Retiree Struggles

Since 2021, TSRTC employees have been demanding a salary revision to bring parity with government employees. Retired employees are still awaiting payments for pending CCS, PF arrears, and DA dues, which have caused financial distress among former staff.

Historical Context of TSRTC Strikes

This is the first major strike threat from TSRTC employees in over five years. The last significant strike, held in 2019, lasted 52 days and involved nearly 50,000 employees pressing for 26 demands, including RTC’s merger with the state government and job security for drivers and conductors. It was the longest strike in the corporation’s history.

JAC’s Statement on Strike

The JAC leaders clarified that their intention is not to inconvenience the public but to strengthen TSRTC for better commuter services. They argue that addressing employee grievances is essential for ensuring efficient operations and improving public transportation services in Telangana.

Possible Impact of the Strike

A potential strike by TSRTC employees could disrupt public transport across Telangana, affecting thousands of daily commuters. The government has yet to respond to the employees’ demands, but the growing discontent among TSRTC staff suggests that a resolution is urgently needed to prevent operational disruptions.