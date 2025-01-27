Congress’ Eno Campaign Backfires, Faces Backlash on Social Media

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Party’s “Eno” campaign aimed at mocking BRS leadership has resulted in significant public criticism. Many have accused the Congress of poor timing and unfounded allegations, causing the campaign to backfire on social media and tarnish the party’s image.

Congress’ Claims vs. BRS Counter

The Congress claimed to have secured investments worth over ₹1 lakh crore during the Davos Summit, with TPCC leaders, including Revanth Reddy, hailing it as a significant achievement. However, the ruling BRS questioned these claims, highlighting a lack of evidence and calling attention to Congress’ history of unfulfilled promises. The BRS dismissed the numbers as inflated, stating that they lacked credibility.

The “Eno” Campaign: A Misstep

In a dramatic move, Congress launched an “Eno” campaign featuring hoardings across Hyderabad. These mocked CM KCR and IT Minister KTR, insinuating that the BRS leaders couldn’t digest Congress’ investment announcements. The campaign extended to social media, where Congress leaders shared posts promoting the hoardings.

Public Backlash: Social Media Criticizes Congress

The campaign quickly backfired, with netizens flooding Congress’ posts with criticism.

Netizen Reaction: Many users questioned the party's priorities, stating, "Instead of promoting exaggerated claims, focus on real achievements."

Poor Timing: The backlash intensified due to the campaign coinciding with CM KCR's family mourning the loss of his sister, which many viewed as insensitive.

Accusations of Immaturity: Some citizens called the campaign "cheap and unnecessary," arguing that BRS had not even responded to Congress' investment claims before this attack.

A Campaign Gone Wrong

Rather than gaining support, the “Eno” campaign alienated the public and highlighted perceived flaws in Congress’ strategy. Critics pointed out that the party’s energy was better spent addressing real issues rather than engaging in personal attacks.

Lessons from the Failure

Congress’ Eno Campaign Backfires, Faces Backlash on Social Media

The Congress’ failed campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of timing, strategy, and substance in political messaging. Without proper execution, even a high-profile campaign can result in reputational damage.

