Telangana RTC Introduces QR Code Payments for Bus Tickets

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced that QR code payments will now be accepted for bus tickets. This move aims to enhance convenience for passengers and streamline the payment process.

According to reports, TSRTC Managing Director has instructed the implementation of a system that allows various digital payment methods, including PhonePe, Google Pay, and credit and debit cards. Passengers will be able to scan QR codes to make payments directly from their mobile devices, ensuring a quick and efficient ticketing experience.

This initiative is part of TSRTC’s efforts to promote digital transactions and reduce reliance on cash, making public transport more accessible and user-friendly for commuters. The new payment option is expected to roll out shortly, with detailed instructions on usage provided to passengers.