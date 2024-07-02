Telangana RTC News | Govt grants permission to Fill 3,035 Vacant Posts in TGSRTC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted permission to fill 3,035 vacant posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The 3,035 posts include 2,000 drivers, 743 laborers, 114 deputy superintendents (mechanic), 84 deputy superintendents (traffic), 25 depot managers/assistant traffic managers, 23 assistant engineers (civil), 15 assistant mechanical engineers, 11 section officers (civil), 7 medical officers (general), and 7 medical officers (specialist), a TGSRTC statement said on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed happiness over the government’s approval of the 3,035 posts in various categories in the RTC. He thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for granting permission to fill the vacancies.

He noted that since the formation of Telangana state, no job notifications had been issued in TGSRTC, and the current government is addressing this by filling the vacancies, thereby relieving pressure on the public transport system.

The Minister emphasized that the inclusion of new personnel will further strengthen the public transport system in the state. Additionally, he mentioned that the TGSRTC is purchasing new buses with the support of the state government to handle the increased traffic resulting from the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme.

He explained that regulations are being updated to accommodate these new buses and confirmed that the 3,035 posts will be filled as soon as possible.