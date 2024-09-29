Telangana RTC to Fill 3,000 Job Vacancies: Transport Minister

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, pollution-free RTC electric super luxury buses have been introduced. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Ministers Sreedhar Babu and Telangana RTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar, inaugurated 35 electric buses in Karimnagar.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that 3,000 job vacancies would soon be filled in TGSRTC. He also stated that 500 new buses would be launched in Telangana, with the first 33 buses introduced in Karimnagar.

He highlighted that 3,200 crore women have traveled for free on RTC buses, crediting this initiative to the Congress party. Prabhakar mentioned that the Chief Minister has advised that diesel buses should be completely reduced in the outer circles of Hyderabad to combat pollution, and TGSRTC has taken steps accordingly.

These 35 electric buses are equipped with modern features and will provide passengers with a comfortable travel experience. With a seating capacity of 41 passengers, these electric buses can cover a distance of 325 kilometers on a single charge. They can be fully charged in 2-3 hours and are also equipped with security cameras in the cabin.