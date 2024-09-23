Telangana Sarpanch JAC Protests at Secretariat Over Pending Bills, Police Arrest Several Sarpanches

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State Sarpanch Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a protest in front of the Secretariat, demanding the immediate payment of pending bills. The protesting sarpanches voiced their frustrations over delayed funds, which they argue are crucial for local governance and community development.

The situation escalated when police intervened and arrested several sarpanch leaders to disperse the crowd. The arrests drew attention to the ongoing struggles faced by local leaders in securing necessary resources for their villages.

The JAC emphasized that the protest is not only about financial delays but also about the broader issue of autonomy and support for local governance. They called for a dialogue with state officials to address their grievances and find a resolution. The protest highlights the growing tensions between local government representatives and state authorities over funding and resource allocation.