Telangana School Holiday Alert: Schools Closed on Aug 13-14 Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

The Telangana School Education Department has announced holidays for schools in Hyderabad and several other districts on August 13 and 14, 2025, due to a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students across all government and private educational institutions in the affected areas.

An official order was issued by Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, the Director of School Education, following a meteorological report predicting severe weather conditions.

Holiday Details for Different Regions

To avoid any confusion, the department has specified the nature of the holiday for different regions. The instructions vary between the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and other specified districts.

For Schools in GHMC Area: A half-day holiday has been declared for August 13 and 14 . Schools in this area will function only during the morning shift on both days.

A full-day holiday has been declared for August 13 and 14 in the following five districts: Hanumakonda Jangaon Mahabubabad Warangal Yadadri Bhuvanagiri



Precautionary Measure for Student Safety

The government’s decision is a direct response to an alert from the Meteorological Department, which warned of “very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” likely to occur at isolated places within the mentioned districts on both days.

By declaring the holidays, the education department aims to prevent students and staff from travelling during potentially hazardous weather, which could lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The order has been communicated to the Collectors and District Educational Officers of the respective areas to ensure strict implementation.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and take necessary precautions during the expected period of heavy rain.