Telangana School Textbooks to Undergo Major Revision Aligned with New Curriculum Framework

Hyderabad: The Education Department is set to revise school textbooks across Telangana, marking the first update since 2015. This revision, spearheaded by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will align the textbooks with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 introduced by the Central government.

The phased revision will begin with non-language subjects such as Mathematics, Sciences, and Social Sciences, followed by languages like Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English. SCERT will form subject-specific expert committees of senior professors and teachers for the process, which will involve consultations with stakeholders and workshops.

The NCF 2023, divided into four stages—foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary—emphasizes holistic development, curriculum flexibility, competency-based education, and the integration of technology. It also focuses on equity, inclusion, environmental awareness, and teacher empowerment.

According to the framework, Social Sciences will be structured with 20% local content, 30% regional, 30% national, and 20% international content. Moving away from rote learning, the new curriculum promotes skill development, value education, and addresses students’ common fear of mathematics through interactive teaching methods.

If fully implemented, the Class X and XII exams could be conducted twice a year under a semester system. The framework also recommends the use of digital resources for teaching, assessments, and evaluations to enrich the overall learning experience. The last textbook revision by SCERT, in 2015, was based on the NCF 2005.