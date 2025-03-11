Telangana: Senior Police Officer Tragically Dies in Elevator

Sircilla: Telangana mourns the untimely demise of Gangaram, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Telangana Secretariat, who tragically lost his life in an elevator accident in Sircilla.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the elevator was descending, leading to a catastrophic fall that resulted in severe chest injuries.

Gangaram succumbed to his injuries on the spot, leaving his colleagues and loved ones in deep shock and grief.

Tragic Incident: Elevator Collapse in Sircilla

According to reports, the elevator collapsed mid-descent, causing Gangaram to fall from a significant height. The impact led to critical injuries to his chest, proving fatal. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the elevator malfunction, as concerns rise over safety standards in high-rise buildings and official premises.

The accident has raised serious questions regarding the maintenance and safety of elevators in both government and private buildings, prompting discussions about the need for stricter regulatory measures.

Gangaram’s Illustrious Career

Gangaram had a distinguished career in the security sector. He previously served as the 17th Additional Commandant, playing a crucial role in ensuring the security of key state infrastructure and government establishments. His tenure as Chief Security Officer at the Telangana Secretariat was marked by dedication and commitment to public service.

His extensive experience in security operations and crisis management made him a respected figure in his field. Colleagues remember him as a disciplined officer with an unwavering dedication to his duty.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Following the tragic accident, local authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Experts are expected to inspect the elevator’s mechanical system, maintenance records, and operational history to determine the cause of the collapse.

The incident has also brought attention to the lack of proper elevator maintenance in public and private buildings. Safety experts emphasize the need for regular inspections, quality control checks, and strict enforcement of elevator safety regulations to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

Public Reaction and Condolences

The news of Gangaram’s sudden demise has deeply saddened his colleagues, friends, and the security fraternity. Several government officials and public figures have expressed their condolences, highlighting his contributions to Telangana’s security infrastructure.

Social media has been flooded with messages of grief, with many calling for stricter building safety regulations to prevent such tragedies from recurring. Citizens have also urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of elevators across the state.

Calls for Stricter Elevator Safety Regulations

Gangaram’s untimely death has sparked a statewide debate on elevator safety standards. Experts and civic authorities are now discussing potential reforms, including: