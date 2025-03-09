Telangana Police Arrested Spurious Cotton Seed Smuggling Racket in Kannepalli

Kannepalli: In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of spurious cotton seeds, police officials in Surjapur village, Kannepalli mandal, apprehended two individuals involved in smuggling banned cotton seeds.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 140 kilograms of illegal cotton seeds worth an estimated ₹3.50 lakh, while one more accused remains at large.

Police Seize 140 kg of Banned Cotton Seeds

Acting on a credible tip-off, the Kannepalli police team led by Sub-Inspector A Gangaram conducted targeted raids at the residences of the accused on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The police successfully arrested Bera Narayana from Surjapur and Kondagorla Rajanna from Venkapur, both of whom were found in possession of the banned cotton seeds.

The illegal seeds, often sold to unsuspecting farmers, pose serious risks to agriculture by reducing crop yields and increasing vulnerability to pests and diseases. Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb this illegal trade, which has been affecting farmers in Telangana’s cotton-growing regions.

Key Details of the Cotton Seed Smuggling Case

Location: Surjapur village, Kannepalli mandal

140 kg of spurious cotton seeds Market Value: ₹3.50 lakh

₹3.50 lakh Arrested Accused: Bera Narayana (Surjapur) Kondagorla Rajanna (Venkapur)

Absconding Accused: Suresh (currently at large)

Suresh (currently at large) Officials Involved: Kannepalli SI A Gangaram Agriculture Officer Sai Prashanth Police Staff from Kannepalli Mandal



Impact of Spurious Cotton Seeds on Farmers

The smuggling and sale of spurious cotton seeds have severe consequences on agriculture and rural livelihoods. Farmers who unknowingly plant these seeds often experience poor germination rates, stunted plant growth, and lower yields. Additionally, banned seeds may lead to an increase in pest infestations, forcing farmers to spend more on pesticides, thereby escalating their financial burden.

In response to the growing menace of counterfeit seeds in the market, the Telangana Agriculture Department has urged farmers to purchase seeds only from licensed sellers and authorized dealers. Authorities are also increasing awareness campaigns and strengthening regulatory measures to curb the distribution of counterfeit agricultural products.

Ongoing Investigation & Further Action

The police and agriculture department are actively investigating the case to trace the source of the smuggled seeds and identify the supply chain network involved in this illegal trade. Officials have assured strict legal action against those engaging in the production and distribution of spurious seeds.

Efforts are also being made to apprehend the absconding accused, Suresh, who is suspected to have played a key role in the smuggling operation. The Telangana Police and Agricultural Department have reiterated their commitment to taking stringent measures against those violating agricultural laws.

Authorities Urge Farmers to Be Cautious

The Telangana government and agricultural experts are urging farmers to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing seeds from unverified sources. Officials advise farmers to look for:

Proper Certification – Always check for government-approved labels on seed packets. Authorized Dealers – Purchase seeds from licensed sellers only. Helpline Assistance – Report suspicious seed sellers to local agricultural offices.

The government continues to take proactive measures to protect farmers from falling prey to fraudulent seed suppliers and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices in Telangana.