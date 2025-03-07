Hyderabad: Ahmedabad-Based Child Supplier Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Rachakonda police have arrested an Ahmedabad-based child supplier, Vandana, for her alleged role in a child trafficking network that spans multiple states.

Vandana was reportedly involved in supplying children to Hyderabad-based child supplier Krishnaveni, who was earlier arrested in connection with the same case.

Child Trafficking Racket Busted

The police, after thorough investigation, identified Vandana as a key player in the child trafficking ring. She was taken into custody through a prisoner transit warrant and brought to Hyderabad, where she was produced before the court.

Following legal proceedings, she was remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police have filed a petition seeking her further custody for interrogation to extract more details regarding the racket.

Modus Operandi of the Child Trafficking Network

Investigations revealed that Vandana was using rail and road routes to transport children from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. Over the last two months alone, she had reportedly sent four children to Krishnaveni, who then facilitated their sale to childless couples. The police suspect that Vandana has been operating this illegal trade for a long time and could have trafficked several children across state borders.

Rachakonda Police Crack Down on Child Selling Network

The Rachakonda police successfully busted the child-selling racket on February 25, 2025, when they rescued four trafficked children, including a seven-day-old infant, from a private bus headed to Hyderabad. This operation exposed the extent of the illegal adoption network that exploited vulnerable infants and newborns for financial gain.

The police have since intensified their investigation to identify other individuals and agents involved in this trafficking ring. Authorities are also looking into potential links to orphanages and hospitals that might have played a role in supplying infants to traffickers.

Legal Actions and Further Investigation

With Vandana’s arrest, law enforcement agencies are hopeful of uncovering more layers of this organized crime. The police are now working on gathering evidence to trace the origins of the trafficked children and reunite them with their biological families wherever possible.

The case has raised serious concerns about child safety and the prevalence of illegal adoption networks in India. The Rachakonda police have assured strict action against those involved in child trafficking and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to child sales or illegal adoptions.

Government and Public Response

This case has sparked widespread outrage and drawn attention to the growing menace of child trafficking in the country. Child welfare organizations and activists have demanded stronger surveillance mechanisms and stricter penalties for those involved in such heinous crimes.

Officials have reiterated that adoption must only take place through legally authorized channels such as the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and warned against engaging in any form of illegal child trade.