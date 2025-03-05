Frequent Dubai Trips, Same Outfit Every Time: How Actor Ranya Rao Landed in ₹17 Crore Gold Smuggling Scandal

Bengaluru: Actor Ranya Rao, daughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. The operation, termed as the biggest gold seizure at the Bengaluru airport, was executed just as she was about to clear security.

Following her arrest, Rao was produced before an economic offences court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

Gold Concealed on Person, Seized Under Customs Act

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted Rao upon her arrival from Dubai via an Emirates flight on March 3, 2025. Upon inspection, officers found gold bars ingeniously concealed on her person, weighing 14.8 kg and valued at ₹12.56 crore. The seizure was made under the Customs Act, 1962.

Lavelle Road Residence Raided, Additional Gold & Cash Seized

Following her arrest, DRI officials searched her residence on Lavelle Road, where she lives with her husband. The raid led to the seizure of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

With this, the total seizure in the case stands at a staggering ₹17.29 crore, marking a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks.

Frequent Dubai Visits Raised Suspicion

Authorities revealed that Rao had traveled to Dubai four times in just 15 days, raising suspicion and prompting a targeted operation upon her return. Additionally, sources noted that she wore the same outfit during each trip, possibly to evade detection.

Investigators are now probing whether Rao acted alone or was part of a larger smuggling syndicate operating between Dubai and India. Further inquiries are underway to identify potential accomplices and uncover the full extent of the racket.