Telangana Shines at 19th ICE Skating National Championship 2024

Gurugram (Delhi NCR): Telangana State made a significant mark at the 19th ICE Skating National Championship, which was held from August 14 to 17, 2024. Organized by the Ice-Skating Association of India, the event witnessed fierce competition across various age categories.

Telangana secured an impressive second position in the overall championship, clinching three gold and four bronze medals. The state’s medal tally was highlighted by stellar performances in the long blade category.

Medal Winners:

Boys (11-13 Years):

Harshdeep Singh earned two bronze medals in the 555 meters and 777 meters events.

Girls (11-13 Years):

Mahanya Reddy won gold in both the 555 meters and 777 meters events.

Boys (8-11 Years):

Anvith took home a bronze medal in the 555 meters event.

Girls (8-11 Years):

K. Druvika secured gold in the 555 meters event.

Gonam Nainikasri also achieved a bronze medal in the 555 meters event.

The achievements of Telangana’s skaters were celebrated in a ceremony held on August 20, 2024. Sri. K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, felicitated the medal winners and coaches at his chamber.

The event was also attended by Sri. D. Deepak Kumar, President of the Ice-Skating Association of Telangana, and coach Mohammed Abdul Quadeer, along with other coaches including Syed Ahsan Ahmed, Syed Amer Ali, Syed Imtiyaz Ali, and Mohd Mazher Uddin.

The remarkable performances of Telangana’s young athletes have once again highlighted the state’s growing prominence in national ice-skating events.