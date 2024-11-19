Telangana Shock for Contract Employees: High Court Strikes Down GO No. 16 on Regularization

Hyderabad:In a significant legal setback for thousands of contract employees in Telangana, the state High Court has struck down Government Order (GO) No. 16, which had regularized the services of contract workers in various departments. The court ruled that the regularization of contract employees as per the government order was unconstitutional.

High Court Decision on GO No. 16

The Telangana High Court, in its recent judgment, declared that the regularization process carried out by the previous state government, which included a large number of contract employees in the education and medical sectors, was in violation of constitutional provisions. The court stated that the action of regularizing contract workers as permanent employees was not legally sound, effectively annulling GO No. 16.

The controversial GO had been issued by the previous government to regularize thousands of contract employees, including teachers, health workers, and staff in various government departments. The decision was aimed at offering job security and benefits to those working on temporary contracts for several years.

Impact on Thousands of Employees

The High Court’s verdict has left many of these employees in a state of uncertainty. With the cancellation of GO No. 16, these workers are now at risk of being reverted to their previous status as contract employees without the benefits of regularization. This ruling has sparked widespread anxiety among the thousands of employees who were hoping to gain permanent status in their respective roles, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors.

The sectors that were most affected include the education department, where many teachers were working on a contract basis, and the healthcare sector, which had a large number of temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. These employees had hoped that the regularization would provide them with job security, pensions, and other benefits associated with permanent government jobs.

Reactions to the Court’s Ruling

The High Court’s decision has drawn mixed reactions. While government officials have defended the ruling as being in line with constitutional provisions, the employees affected by this decision are deeply disappointed. Many contract employees have voiced concerns about their future employment status, as they may now continue working without the benefits of permanent positions.

Representatives of the affected employees have expressed frustration over the court’s judgment. They have demanded that the government reconsider the status of these employees and find a way to address their grievances. Several workers have also hinted at staging protests or legal action to challenge the court’s decision.

Political Implications

The ruling has also raised political debates in Telangana. Opposition parties have criticized the ruling as an attempt to undo the welfare measures introduced by the previous government. The controversy around GO No. 16 and its subsequent rejection by the High Court could become a point of contention in the upcoming elections, with contract employees and unions rallying against the decision.

What’s Next for Contract Employees?

The future of thousands of contract employees in Telangana now hangs in the balance. The government may be forced to come up with a revised policy on contract employment, taking into account the legal concerns raised by the court. However, with the High Court’s verdict being clear, it remains to be seen how the state government will respond to the challenge of ensuring job security and fair treatment for contract workers.

For now, contract employees continue to face the uncertainty of their future, with many hoping that the state government will take steps to address the issue or appeal the court’s ruling.