Telangana Shocked as B.Tech Student Ends Life Over Study-Related Humiliation

Hyderabad: A tragic incident has shaken Telangana’s Jagtial district, where a B.Tech student named Nithya died by suicide after allegedly facing humiliation from her friends over her academic performance.

Humiliation Over Studies Led to Mental Stress

According to the police, Nithya was a third-year engineering student residing in a private hostel at KPHB Colony, Hyderabad. Recently, her friends, Vaishnavi and Sanjana, reportedly criticized her academic performance and humiliated her, pushing her into severe mental distress.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Unable to bear the humiliation, Nithya returned to her native village, Jabitapur, on July 2. There, in a desperate act, she consumed pesticide in an attempt to end her life.

Family Rushed Her to Hospital, But She Could Not Survive

Her family members immediately shifted her to a private hospital in Karimnagar for treatment. Despite the doctors’ efforts, Nithya succumbed to the poison and passed away on Friday night during treatment.

Also Read: Telangana KTR Accepts Revanth Reddy’s Debate Challenge on Farmers’ Issues, Sets July 8 as Date

Police Register Case Against Friends

Following a complaint lodged by Nithya’s family, police have registered a case against Vaishnavi and Sanjana. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain further details surrounding the incident.

The incident has sparked concern over the mental health challenges faced by students and the consequences of peer pressure and harassment in educational environments.