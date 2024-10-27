Crime & Accidents

Telangana Shopping Malls Hit by Massive Blaze, Estimated Losses at 10 Crores

Syed Mubashir27 October 2024 - 14:29
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in two shopping malls in the Jangaon district of Telangana, with estimated damages amounting to approximately 10 crores. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, reportedly caused by a short circuit.

The fire initially started in one shopping mall and quickly spread to the adjacent mall. Local residents, upon noticing the flames, immediately alerted the police and fire brigade. Fire engines from Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Palakurthi, and Aler were dispatched to the scene and eventually brought the fire under control.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries, but the financial loss is estimated to be around 10 crores.

