Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Advocates for Compulsory Martial Arts in Schools to Combat Drug Use

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the need for physical fitness and self-defense skills among the youth, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman K. Shivsena Reddy declared that martial arts should be made compulsory in every educational institution across the state.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Telangana State Taekwondo Association State Championship 2024 at the KVB R Indoor Stadium, accompanied by state government advisors and Delhi government spokesperson AP Jitender Reddy.

Chairman Shivsena Reddy highlighted the adverse effects of the past decade’s “destructive regime” on the youth of Telangana, noting the rampant increase in drug and marijuana sales. He stressed that sports, particularly martial arts, play a crucial role in keeping the youth away from drugs.

“India is the birthplace of many martial arts, including Taekwondo. Martial arts not only serve as a means of self-defense but also help build self-confidence. It is essential for everyone to learn martial arts from a young age,” Reddy stated.

He particularly emphasized the importance of martial arts training for female students, urging parents and educational institutions to prioritize this aspect of education.

“There is a need to make martial arts compulsory in every educational institution. During the destructive regime of the past decade, there were attempts to weaken the youth without considering their future. The current government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is determined to tackle the drug menace and ensure a brighter future for the next generations,” he added.

Reddy pointed out that the Telangana government is placing significant importance on sports, allocating a historic budget to support various sports initiatives.

“Directing students and youth towards sports can greatly enhance their health and well-being. The sports authority will provide full support to associations organizing state, national, and international level competitions,” he said.

AP Jitender Reddy, Telangana State Government Sports Adviser and High Commissioner of Delhi, echoed these sentiments, stating that the government is committed to supporting sports associations and initiatives from the rural level up.

Retired IAS officer Jagdish, Telangana Taekwondo Association President D. Satish Goud, Vice President Babulal, General Secretary Praveen Kumar, and other dignitaries also participated in the event.