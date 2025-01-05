Telangana State Legal Services Authority to Inaugurate Legal Aid & Advice Centre at Hyderabad Exhibition

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) is set to launch a “LEGAL AID & ADVICE CENTRE” at the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad.

The exhibition, taking place at Nampally, will see the inauguration of the centre on January 6, 2025, at Stall Numbers 1993 and 1994.

Inauguration Details

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on January 6, with Hon’ble Sri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, presiding over the event.

Aiming to Provide Access to Justice for All

This initiative is part of TSLSA’s mission to provide “Access to Justice for All.” The Legal Aid & Advice Centre is designed to raise legal awareness among the public and offer visitors free legal advice. It aims to make legal services more accessible to all, ensuring that individuals receive the necessary guidance to understand their legal rights.

Enhancing Public Engagement and Legal Guidance

By setting up at the All India Industrial Exhibition, the centre will make vital legal services easily accessible to a broad audience. This initiative is expected to encourage public engagement and provide essential legal guidance to the attendees. TSLSA is also encouraging media coverage of the event to maximize its reach and benefit the larger community.

A Step Forward in Social Justice

The opening of the Legal Aid & Advice Centre marks a significant advancement in improving legal accessibility and spreading awareness about citizens’ legal rights. This effort aligns with the state’s ongoing commitment to social justice and ensuring that legal aid is available to everyone in the community.