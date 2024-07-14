Telangana State Wrestling Championship 2024: Wrestlers Selected for National Championship

Hyderabad: The Under-23 Men & Women Freestyle and Greco-Roman Style State Wrestling Championship 2024 took place at Vallala Grounds, Yousufguda Check Post in Hyderabad.

Organized by the Telangana Amateur Wrestling Association and conducted by Sri V. Naveen Yadav B.Arch, the championship served as the selection trials to form the Telangana Wrestling Team for the upcoming 4th National Freestyle and Greco-Roman Style Wrestling Championship 2024 in Bihar, scheduled for late August.

National Women’s Team Selection:

50 Kgs: Tanisha (Hyderabad)

53 Kgs: Sai Roshini (Hyderabad)

55 Kgs: Shejra (Nizamabad)

62 Kgs: S. Karuniya (Hyderabad)

65 Kgs: M. Srivani (Hyderabad)

68 Kgs: N. Anusha (Hyderabad)

72 Kgs: T. Simran (Hyderabad)

76 Kgs: Shaik Neha (Nizamabad)

National Men’s Team Selection – Freestyle:

57 Kgs: T. Dinesh Singh (Hyderabad)

61 Kgs: Syed Abbu Hurera Ahmed (Hyderabad)

65 Kgs: Mohd Fareed Sohil (Hyderabad)

70 Kgs: N. Nilesh Singh (Hyderabad)

74 Kgs: Yash Vardhan Yadav (Hyderabad)

79 Kgs: Saleh Bin Amer (Hyderabad)

86 Kgs: Mohd Fazil (Hyderabad)

92 Kgs: G. Amarnath (Hyderabad)

97 Kgs: Shravan Singh (Hyderabad)

125 Kgs: Sk. Mustafa Bin Ali (Hyderabad)

National Men’s Team Selection – Greco-Roman Style:

55 Kgs: Abhilash (Hyderabad)

60 Kgs: T. Bhaskar (Hyderabad)

63 Kgs: Mohd Shabbir (Hyderabad)

67 Kgs: Ahmed Amer (Hyderabad)

72 Kgs: P. Ajay (Hyderabad)

77 Kgs: A. Sushash (Hyderabad)

82 Kgs: N. Randhir Singh (Hyderabad)

87 Kgs: Ali Bin Osman Al Ajeri (Hyderabad)

97 Kgs: P. Anish (Hyderabad)

130 Kgs: E. Raja (Hyderabad)

Event Highlights:

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Hamza Bin Omer, Chairman of the Telangana Amateur Wrestling Association (TGAWA), Ahmed Zabri, President of TGAWA, Sri V. Srisailam Yadav, Former National Wrestler, Sri V. Venkat Yadav, Vice President of Chitrapuri Colony, Sri K. Narsing Rao, Advisor of TGAWA, and Sri Umesh Praveen Kumar, Observer of TGAWA.

The selected national players were present at the event.

The championship showcased the talents of young wrestlers across the state, who now aim to bring laurels to Telangana at the national level in Bihar.