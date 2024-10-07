Telangana Teams Secure Bronze at 34th Junior National Throwball Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The 34th Junior National Throwball Championship 2024, organized by the Telangana Throwball Association, was successfully held at the University College of Science, Saifabad, Hyderabad. The Telangana boys’ and girls’ teams proudly secured bronze medals in this prestigious national event.

Delhi dominated the competition, with both their boys’ and girls’ teams clinching gold medals.

The thrilling valedictory function was attended by chief guest Dr. Subeer Khan, MD of SSMPE, along with distinguished guests Mr. Naresh Mann, Secretary General of the Throwball Federation of India, and Mr. Sai Krishna, CEO of Budds Buddy.

In a remarkable display, the Telangana boys defeated Madhya Pradesh in straight sets with scores of 15-09 and 15-11 to claim the bronze. The girls’ team overcame Kerala in a hard-fought match, securing their victory with scores of 15-11 and 15-13.

Girls’ Competition:

1st Semi-Final: Delhi defeated Telangana with scores of 15-13, 15-09.

Delhi defeated Telangana with scores of 15-13, 15-09. 2nd Semi-Final: Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala in a close match with scores of 15-11, 12-15, 17-15.

Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala in a close match with scores of 15-11, 12-15, 17-15. Final: Delhi claimed the gold by defeating Tamil Nadu 15-08, 15-10.

Boys’ Competition:

1st Semi-Final: Delhi overcame Telangana with scores of 15-12, 15-13.

Delhi overcame Telangana with scores of 15-12, 15-13. 2nd Semi-Final: Tamil Nadu beat Madhya Pradesh 15-11, 15-13.

Tamil Nadu beat Madhya Pradesh 15-11, 15-13. Final: Delhi secured the title by defeating Tamil Nadu in a gripping match, 13-15, 15-11, 15-09.

The championship showcased thrilling performances from young talents across the nation, marking another successful year for junior throwball in India.