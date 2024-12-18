Telangana to Create 30,000 IT Jobs in Tier-II and Tier-III Towns: Check Key Details

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards decentralising the state’s IT growth, the Telangana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITServe Alliance, one of the most significant associations of IT companies in the United States. This partnership aims to create 30,000 job opportunities in Tier-II and Tier-III towns across Telangana, marking a transformative milestone in the state’s vision for inclusive economic growth and regional development.

The MoU, which was signed in the presence of Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu, underscores the state government’s commitment to fostering a robust innovation ecosystem and addressing employment challenges in smaller towns. This collaboration also aims to boost workforce development by promoting upskilling and reskilling initiatives, ensuring that local communities have access to industry-ready talent in the IT sector.

Key Focus Areas of the MoU:

Job Creation : The partnership targets the generation of 30,000 new jobs in smaller towns such as Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad , and other emerging cities.

: The partnership targets the generation of 30,000 new jobs in smaller towns such as , and other emerging cities. Workforce Development : Through this collaboration, the state aims to build a skilled workforce by offering training programs and initiatives designed to enhance the technical capabilities of local talent.

: Through this collaboration, the state aims to build a skilled workforce by offering training programs and initiatives designed to enhance the technical capabilities of local talent. IT Ecosystem Growth: The MoU also emphasizes the establishment of IT and related industries in these towns, creating a strong IT infrastructure and ecosystem to support long-term development.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Telangana government will support ITServe member companies in setting up operations in smaller cities. ITServe Alliance, with its extensive network of member companies, will play a pivotal role in driving growth and creating employment opportunities in the IT sector.

Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed the collaboration, stating, “By bringing IT infrastructure and opportunities to Tier-II and Tier-III towns, we are not only creating jobs but also empowering communities across the State.” This partnership will pave the way for Telangana to become a hub for IT development beyond its major cities, ensuring equitable growth and access to employment in the state’s rural and semi-urban areas.

The collaboration with ITServe Alliance aligns with the state government’s broader goals of promoting technological advancement, regional development, and creating sustainable job opportunities for the youth in Telangana.