Telangana Government to Install Statue of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to honor business magnate and philanthropist Ratan Tata by installing a statue in Adibatla, located in Rangareddy district. Minister for Roads and Buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, revealed the news during a media briefing on Thursday.

Honoring Ratan Tata’s Contributions

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed that the statue would pay tribute to Ratan Tata’s immense contributions to the country, both through his philanthropic efforts and his role in providing employment to thousands in the region. Tata, renowned for his charitable works, has donated over half of his wealth to various social causes.

Road Project to Improve Connectivity

In addition to the statue announcement, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy laid the foundation stone for a road project connecting Adibatla to Mangalpally. This project, part of the Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency, is expected to cost Rs 25 crore and will enhance connectivity in the area.

Also Read: Telangana Secures Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore Investments in Davos World Economic Forum, See Full List of Deals

Statue Location to Be Decided Post-Davos Visit

The Minister revealed that further discussions on selecting a location for the statue will take place after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s return from his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A Lasting Tribute to Tata’s Legacy

“Ratan Tata is a philanthropist who has contributed more than half of his wealth for the betterment of the people of India. His businesses have created jobs for thousands in the region. This statue will be a fitting tribute to his exceptional service,” said Komatireddy.

The statue of Ratan Tata in Adibatla will serve as a lasting symbol of his profound impact on both the industrial and social landscape of Telangana and the nation.