Telangana to introduce new Revenue Act 2024 as a National Model: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister announced that the state government will introduce the New Revenue Act 2024, positioning it as a model for the entire country.

The Act aims to address the challenges and hardships faced by the people, especially due to the existing Dharani Portal and the RVR Act-2020.

The Minister stated that the new Act is being designed to resolve the issues faced by common people and farmers under the previous revenue system.

“We are working to completely revamp the revenue system and restore people’s trust in government policies. Our objective is to ensure that the revenue services reach every individual and eliminate the problems caused by the previous system,” the minister said.

The announcement was made during a meeting held with 272 Special Grade Deputy Collectors and Deputy Collectors at the MCR HRD Centre on Sunday, an official statement said.

The Minister highlighted that a dedicated revenue officer would be appointed for each revenue village, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency.

He also mentioned that consultations have been held with employees and intellectuals to draft the new law, incorporating positive aspects from the Revenue Act 2020 wherever necessary.

The Minister assured that digitisation of revenue records will be undertaken as a priority to prevent tampering and ensure clarity in land records. Training will be mandatory for new recruits and existing staff to enhance their skills and understanding of the new system.

Additionally, the Minister announced immediate resolution of employee issues, including promotions and the creation of Selection Grade Deputy Collector posts in 33 districts.

Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Naveen Mittal, praised the Minister’s leadership and mentioned that under the new reforms, around 3.50 lakh Dharani applications have been settled in the past nine months.