Telangana to Launch Online Admissions for Junior Colleges from Next Year: Here are the Details

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at streamlining the admissions process and curbing high fees charged by private and corporate junior colleges, the Telangana state government has announced that it will implement an online admissions system for junior colleges starting next year. This new centralized portal will allow students to apply to multiple junior colleges—including government, corporate, and private institutions—through a single platform.

The current admission system, which involves individual processes for different colleges, has often been criticized for being cumbersome and complicated for students and parents. Additionally, the exorbitant fees charged by private and corporate junior colleges have raised concerns. The online admissions initiative aims to address these issues, making the process more transparent and accessible for all students.

One of the key factors that hindered the implementation of an online admissions system so far was the grading system used in the SSC (Class 10) public exams. Under the existing grading system, students receive grades (A1, A2, B1, B2, etc.) instead of marks, making it challenging to fairly compare and rank students for admission purposes.

To overcome this hurdle, the Telangana government has decided to scrap the grading system and replace it with a marks-based system. The new approach will award students 100% marks based on external exams, allowing for easier ranking and the establishment of merit-based selection for admissions. With the marks system in place, students will be ranked more effectively, ensuring fairness and clarity in the online admission process.

A senior government official stated, “Removing the grading system will pave the way for online admissions in junior colleges, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process for students and parents.”

Currently, undergraduate admissions in government, aided, and private degree colleges are carried out through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) system, which ranks students based on their intermediate marks. The state government plans to adopt a similar system for intermediate (junior college) admissions.

In addition to simplifying the admission process, the Telangana government is also likely to introduce a new fee structure for junior colleges. This could include regulating the fees charged by corporate and private institutions, which have been a source of concern for many families due to their high costs.

As the state moves towards this ambitious reform, students and parents are expected to benefit from a more transparent, cost-effective, and user-friendly admissions process for junior colleges in Telangana.