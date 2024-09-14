Telangana to produce 20,000 MW of green power by 2029-30: Bhatti

Dharmaram: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that 20,000 MW of green power will be generated in Telangana by 2029-30.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharmaram in Peddapalli district on Saturday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Congress government has been supplying quality power without any power cuts in the State and the government’s performance and commitment is like a slap on face to those who said there would be no power in Telangana if Congress party came to power.

Bhatti disclosed that solar power panels were being provided for farmers’ pump sets at government’s expense on a pilot basis in 25 to 30 villages on a saturation mode.

This will help farmers earn money on solar power along with their crops. The government will link the solar power generated by farmers to the grid and buy it from them,”Bhatti disclosed.

Stating that the State government has already been supplying free power upto 200 units, the deputy Chief minister said that in the days to come, the government will set up solar power panels on houses in some selected villages to, not only supplying free power to households, but also generating additional power that linked to the power grid and government itself will buy the power.

The State government’s endeavour is to make Telangana a model State in the country in generation and distribution of electricity, he asserted.

Bhatti said the Congress government is going to revive the Ramagundam thermal power plant with super critical technology while the previous government put the plant on the back burner.

Foundation will be laid soon for 800 MW Ramagundam thermal power plant with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore,” Bhatti said.

Reiterating that the Congress government is working for the welfare of poor and the farmers, he pointed out that the State government has created a record by crediting Rs 18,000 crore towards farmers’s loan waiver in a span of 15 days.

The deputy Chief minister pointed out that the Congress government was not confining itself to farmers’ loan waiver alone but would also implement Rythu Bhima and crop insurance schemes.

We are constantly working with the objective of creating wealth and generating income in Telangana and distribute it to poor”, he added.

Bhatti laid foundation for five sub stations in Peddapalli, Dharmapuri Assembly constituencies at a cost of Rs 31.69 crore.