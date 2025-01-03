Telangana to Set Up Boxing and Cricket Coaching Centres with Help from Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP), Jitender, announced plans to establish state-of-the-art training centers for boxing and cricket.

The initiative will leverage the expertise of two renowned athletes: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, both of whom have recently joined the Telangana police as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

Also Read: Telangana From Seeking Alms to Managing Traffic – The Incredible Journey of 39 Transgenders

Establishment of World-Class Boxing and Cricket Training Centres

During the passing-out parade of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) constables, DGP Jitender highlighted the ambition to create an international-level boxing training center in collaboration with Zareen, with the goal of producing future Olympians.

“We should ensure that TGSP contributes to producing Olympians in the future,” Jitender said. He also expressed his vision for Siraj to help train aspiring cricketers, aiming to elevate them to the international stage.

Accessibility for All

The boxing and cricket training centres will be open not only to TGSP personnel but to all sections of society, enabling young athletes to compete at the highest global levels. This move is part of the state’s larger initiative to promote sports and athletic development across Telangana.

Nikhat Zareen’s Contribution

Nikhat Zareen, a two-time world boxing champion, who attended the event in a police uniform, praised the plans for the boxing coaching facility, calling it a “great initiative to support emerging sportspersons.” Zareen also expressed her gratitude to the government and DGP for their support.

Background of Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj

Hailing from Nizamabad, Nikhat Zareen has earned significant accolades, including a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Mohammed Siraj, a prominent Indian cricketer, is known for his pace bowling and has represented India at the international level.

The creation of these centers is expected to boost sports development and offer more opportunities for athletes to shine on the world stage.