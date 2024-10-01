Telangana: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Five Family Members Returning from Madrasa

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, five members of the same family lost their lives while returning home after picking up their grandson from a madrasa for holidays.

The accident took place late last night near Meklagundi in Adilabad district of Telangana when their Suzuki pickup vehicle lost control and crashed into a divider. The accident was so severe that two people died on the spot, while the remaining three succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

According to reports, the president of Adilabad’s Jama Masjid, Abdul Muazzuddin, along with his family members, was traveling in a Suzuki pickup truck. They had gone to Bhainsa Mandal in Nirmal district to bring back his grandson after the madrasa holidays. The accident occurred while they were returning to Adilabad.

The deceased include 65-year-old Abdul Muazzuddin, his 40-year-old son-in-law Khwaja Muinuddin, 11-year-old Muhammad Usmanuddin, 13-year-old Fareeduddin, and 5-year-old Muhammad Ali.

The accident left three others, 38-year-old Ayesha Afreen, 8-year-old Iqra, and 10-year-old Muhammad Saad, critically injured. They were rushed to Adilabad’s RIMS Hospital for treatment by police who arrived promptly at the scene.

The injured are currently under medical care, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary.

The accident site presented a heartbreaking scene, leaving the community in shock and mourning. Local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

This unfortunate incident highlights the increasing concern over road safety and vehicle control, particularly on highways. The authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant to avoid such tragic accidents in the future.