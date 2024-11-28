Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on November 27. During the meeting, Prabhakar sought the Centre’s support for various state-led transport initiatives, including infrastructure development, road safety measures, and the promotion of green transportation.

This meeting underscores Telangana’s commitment to improving transport systems and advancing technological innovation in the sector. Here’s a detailed overview of the initiatives discussed.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met Union Minister Key Highlights of the Meeting

1. Sanctioning of an Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR)

Proposal: Prabhakar urged the Union Minister to approve the establishment of an Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Hyderabad.

The state government has already identified a 40-acre plot in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district for the project.

Objective: The IDTR aims to enhance road safety by providing professional driver training and conducting research in road safety measures.

2. Electric Vehicle (EV) Incentives

Waiver of Charges: Telangana has implemented policies to waive road tax and registration charges for EVs, making them more accessible to the public.

Prabhakar sought Gadkari's support for setting up EV charging stations across the state to promote sustainable transportation.

3. Vehicle Scrapping and Fitness Infrastructure

Scrapping Facilities: Request for sanctioning two registered vehicle scrapping facilities to streamline the disposal of old and unfit vehicles.

The minister also highlighted the need for 37 automated vehicle fitness testing centres, seeking administrative approval to expedite the process.

Proposal to establish 21 automated driving testing tracks equipped with advanced technology for quicker and more accurate assessments.

4. Integrated Command Control Centre

Purpose: To improve public safety and ensure seamless monitoring of vehicular traffic, Prabhakar proposed the creation of an integrated command control centre .

Functionality: The centre would facilitate real-time traffic monitoring, reduce congestion, and enhance road safety.

5. Electronic Enforcement and E-Challan System

Request: Integration of state and national highway data for electronic enforcement and automatic e-challan generation .

Collaboration with NIC: The vehicle data from Telangana's transport department portal will be synchronized with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to improve efficiency and transparency.

6. Road Infrastructure Development in Husnabad Constituency

Proposed Projects: Prabhakar requested the Centre to approve the development of dual carriageways for several single-lane roads in the Husnabad Assembly constituency , located in Karimnagar district.

Impact: This development is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities in the region.

7. Technical Training for Transport Inspectors

Training Programs: Prabhakar sought funding for technical training of motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) .

Objective: The training will equip transport personnel with the skills needed to manage modern technologies in vehicle inspection and enforcement.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar met Union Minister Vision for a Modern Transport Ecosystem

Telangana’s transport department, under the leadership of Ponnam Prabhakar, is striving to create a sustainable and technologically advanced transport infrastructure. The state’s initiatives align with national goals to reduce carbon emissions, improve road safety, and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles.

Benefits of Proposed Initiatives:

Enhanced Road Safety: With facilities like the IDTR and automated driving/testing tracks, the state aims to minimize road accidents.

Green Transportation: Waivers for EVs and the establishment of charging stations promote sustainable practices.

Economic Growth: Improved road infrastructure, such as dual carriageways, will foster regional development.

Efficient Administration: Integration of vehicle data with NIC will streamline enforcement and compliance mechanisms.

Collaboration Between State and Centre

Prabhakar’s proactive approach in seeking Centre’s collaboration highlights the importance of cooperative federalism in addressing state-specific challenges. The proposed projects, if approved, will significantly contribute to Telangana’s economic and environmental goals.

Nitin Gadkari, known for his emphasis on infrastructure development, has assured the minister of his support in evaluating these proposals.

Conclusion

The meeting between Ponnam Prabhakar and Nitin Gadkari sets a strong foundation for advancing Telangana’s transport infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and safety, these initiatives have the potential to transform the state’s transport sector while setting an example for others in the country.

By fostering such collaborations, Telangana is poised to emerge as a model state for transportation advancements in India.